Screening committee caps Bengali film releases to three during festive seasons

The Screening Committee of Bengali films has decided that not more than three Bengali movies will be released during festive seasons in the future to safeguard the overall business interests of the industry, a member of the panel said on Monday.

Formed by the West Bengal government, the Screening Committee — comprising representatives from the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) and other stakeholders — coordinates film releases and ensures fair screen allotments, especially during peak periods such as Durga Puja and Christmas.

At a meeting on Sunday, the panel resolved that at most three Bengali films would hit theatres during the upcoming Christmas season, the January 23–26 release window, and other major festivals, EIMPA Chairperson Piya Sengupta said, as per PTI.

"Release of several films simultaneously affects business and also hinders promotion. So, we have decided that on occasions like the upcoming Christmas season when people love to watch films, too many movies will impact each other's box office collections as viewers will be split. This also affects single-screen owners," Sengupta said.

The decision comes in the wake of controversy during this year’s Durga Puja, when four Bengali films were released simultaneously. Several producers alleged that distributors allotted fewer halls to their movies while some influential production houses received the majority of prime slots.

Sengupta said that Atanu Roychoudhury-Dev’s production Projapoti 2, Nispal Singh’s new Mitin Masi film, and a third movie — either Lawho Gourangar Naam Re produced by Rana Sarkar-SVF or an SVF-produced Kakababu film — would release during the next Christmas season.

"We will zero in on the name of the third film as intimated by the production house concerned. Similarly, at a meeting in November, the list of films to be released throughout next year will be decided," she added.

Windows Production’s Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, earlier slated for a Christmas release, will now open on January 23 along with another SVF production.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by Sengupta, producers of upcoming Bengali films, owners of single-screen and multiplex theatres, and Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India President Swarup Biswas.