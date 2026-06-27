‘Scary Movie’ franchise joins billion-dollar club at global box office after latest reboot

The Scary Movie franchise has crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, 26 years after the Wayans brothers launched the horror spoof series.

The latest Paramount-Miramax reboot has grossed USD 208.5 million worldwide at the end of its third week, including USD 100.5 million at the domestic box office and USD 108 million overseas, as per Deadline.

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With the latest film’s earnings, the franchise’s cumulative global box office now exceeds USD 1 billion. The previous installments reported worldwide grosses of USD 278 million for Scary Movie, USD 141.2 million for Scary Movie 2, USD 220.6 million for Scary Movie 3, USD 178.2 million for Scary Movie 4, and USD 78.3 million for Scary Movie 5.

The current Scary Movie opened to USD 105.5 million worldwide, setting a new franchise opening record. It reunited the Wayans brothers as writers, stars and producers, following efforts by Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman and former Paramount Global Marketing head Marc Weinstock, who serves as an executive producer on the film.

David Zucker directed the third through fifth instalments of the franchise, while the new film, financed by Miramax, was directed by Michael Tiddes.

Returning cast members for the latest film include Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, Cheri Oteri and Dave Sheridan.

Scary Movie becomes the second film franchise to cross the USD 1 billion worldwide milestone this summer after The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.