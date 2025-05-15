Scarlett Johansson on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Oscar snub: ‘How did it not get nominated?’

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson recently expressed disappointment over her 2019 MCU film Avengers: Endgame being overlooked in major categories, particularly Best Picture, at the Oscars.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” she said, referring to the best picture category. Endgame, directed by the Russo Brothers, was nominated for its visual effects at the 92nd Oscars.

“It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film—and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time,” she said during a recent interview with US-based entertainment magazine Vanity Fair.

Johansson became the leading female face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. However, her character passed away in Avengers: Endgame after sacrificing herself to obtain the Soul Stone.

While other stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth are returning for the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, Johansson is not expected to reprise her role following the events of Endgame.

Despite its massive cultural impact, the film was snubbed at the Academy Awards back in February 2020. Till now, Chadwick Boseman-starrer Black Panther still stands as the only Marvel title to have ever scored a nomination in the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” Johansson said. “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them,” she added.

The Russo Brothers’ film ended up earning just one Oscar nomination –- for visual effects.

Johansson’s most recent appearance at the Oscars was five years ago, when she earned dual nominations for her powerful performances in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

Johansson’s directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, is set to premiere on May 20 at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. A release date for India is yet to be announced.