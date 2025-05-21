Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody ace their fashion game on red carpet

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival continued to serve fashion and glamour on the red carpet, with Scarlett Johansson turning heads in a chic ensemble and Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody acing the good-old tuxedo look. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event, set to conclude on May 24.

Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson attended the world premiere of her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The actress looked gorgeous in a powder blue chiffon gown by Prada.

Jodie Foster

American actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster looked adorable in a silver Loewe draped silk satin gown. The 62-year-old actress attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Vie Privée, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. The film received a 10-minute standing ovation after its screening.

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody, who bagged the Best Actor award at this year’s Oscars, attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival in style. He opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo. Brody walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

Elsa Hosk

Swedish fashion model Elsa Hosk looked ethereal in a Anastasia Zadorina custom strapless gown with flowing elements and fabric draping. She rounded off her look with a sparkling necklace and droplet earrings.

Ellie Goulding

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding looked stunning in an elegant brown silk dress with a billowing train and a scarf around her neck. The artist attended the screening of Rebecca Zlotowski’s film, A Private Life.

Valeria Golino

Italian actress and filmmaker Valeria Golino looked stunning in a satin gown, which she opted for at the screening of her film Fuori. The film, which received a standing ovation at the event, was directed by Mario Martone.