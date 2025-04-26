Sayantan Ghosal’s ‘Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan’ to hit theatres in May

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan, the third installment in Sayantan Ghosal-directed Jawker Dhan series, is set to hit theatres on May 30, Surinder Films announced on Saturday.

“Bridges the future in the story of pre-birth, mystery of the Golden Fort revealed,” the production banner wrote on Instagram alongside a motion poster.

The motion poster shared by the makers offers a glimpse of Jaisalmer Fort as sunshine gleams on the ramparts. The Jawker Dhan trio — played by Koel Mallick, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty — walk through the desert with travel bags in their hands as they make their way to the 860-year-old Golden Fortress.

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, the upcoming film is set to bring back Koel Mallick as the psychiatrist Dr Ruby Chatterjee, with Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty as the researchers Bimal and Kumar, respectively.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan is a spin-off of Satyajit Ray’s 1971 classic Sonar Kella.

Mukul, now a grown-up man, will be played by Suprabhat Das. As his memories of past life return, Mukul is accompanied by the lead trio — Ruby, Bimal and Kumar — on a quest to search for the parashpathar (philosopher’s stone) in the Golden Fort.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan was primarily shot in Jaisalmer, including the Jaisalmer Fort, the popular tourist destination where Sonar Kella was also filmed.

Based on the characters Bimal and Kumar from the adventure stories by Hemendra Kumar Roy, the Jawker Dhan franchise began with the 2017 film of the same name. It was followed by Sagardwipey Jawker Dhan in 2019. Both the films were helmed by Ghosal.