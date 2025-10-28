Satish Shah’s wife Madhu, battling Alzheimer’s, sings with Sonu Nigam at memorial service

Late actor Satish Shah’s wife Madhu Shah, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, joined singer Sonu Nigam in a rendition of Tere Mere Sapne at the memorial service of her deceased husband, show videos circulating on social media.

Satish Shah, popularly known for his roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away due to kidney failure at the age of 74 on October 25.

Actor Anjan Srivastav shared a video of Madhu Shah singing the Mohammed Rafi song from the 1965 film Guide at the funeral service.

“This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so special. Truly, this was a highlight of his life. But this moment will stay in my heart forever. Singing to Madhu Bhabhi - Satish's most favourite song. Also, reminding us that music binds and can heal, and do so much. And likewise, remembering what a masterful melody maker Satish himself was,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Shah was widely recognised for his performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Fanaa (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Shah gained national popularity with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, directed by Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, in which he played 55 different characters across 55 episodes.

He later starred in Filmy Chakkar (1995), portraying the character of Prakash, and in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004) as Indravadhan Sarabhai. His on-screen pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in both shows was very popular.

His funeral in Mumbai saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, and the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.