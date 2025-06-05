‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress Dipika Kakar stable after 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar is stable after undergoing a 14-hour surgery as part stage 2 liver cancer treatment, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim said on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib wrote, “Sorry I couldn't update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU.”

Adding that she is stable now, the 37-year-old actor said, “She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se (from my heart) for your love, prayers, and support, it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her.”

Dipika opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on May 27, giving fans and followers an update on what she called “one of the most difficult times” in her life.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dipika, who had initially gone to the hospital earlier this month after complaints of stomach ache, was found to have a “tennis ball-sized” tumour in her liver. Her husband and co-star Shoaib Ibrahim had shared details about her health scare on May 15, stating that further tests were being done to determine whether the tumour was cancerous.

Prior to the operation, Shoaib had posted, “Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers & strength the most ... please keep her in your prayers.”

In a video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib had revealed that doctors have reassured the family that the cancer can be treated surgically. He also mentioned that Dipika is experiencing additional discomfort due to gall-bladder stones.

The couple also spoke about how their young son, Ruhaan, has been reacting to the situation. “Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya,” Shoaib said.