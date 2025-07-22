Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan back home after treatment for 75% carotid artery blockage

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has returned home after undergoing a preventive procedure for a 75 per cent blockage in carotid arteries that supply blood to the brain, he said on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old director shared that his condition was asymptomatic and was discovered incidentally during a routine health check-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During a routine full body health check-up the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which if ignored could be potentially dangerous. I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon,” Rakesh wrote on Instagram.

“A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography ( which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all,” Rakesh concluded.

Known for helming the Krrish film series, Rakesh last appeared in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker announced that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Krrish 4 is likely to feature Preity G Zinta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.