‘Rangeen’ trailer: Viineet Kumar Siingh’s journalist moonlights as a gigolo

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh plays Adarsh, a local newspaper journalist whose life turns upside down following his decision to moonlight as a gigolo in the trailer of Prime Video’s new series Rangeen.

Dropped on Monday, the trailer offers a glimpse into the chaos that unfolds in Adarsh’s seemingly simple life when he decides to avenge himself after his wife betrays him. The video also features Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

“Adarsh is a character that felt instantly human to me, flawed, conflicted, yet deeply sincere. What excited me most about Rangeen was the chance to portray someone navigating a storm of betrayal and self-doubt, not with melodrama, but with restraint, humour, and quiet intensity,” Viineet said.

He added, “Collaborating with Prime Video and Kabir Khan has been an immensely fulfilling experience, they’ve created a space where unique, grounded stories like Rangeen can flourish.”

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who will be seen playing Adarsh’s wife Naina in the series, said, “Rangeen isn’t just a twisted relationship drama, it’s a mirror to the complexities we carry in our hearts and minds. What drew me to Naina was her unapologetic hunger - for desire, for meaning, for something beyond the boxes she’s been put into.”

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the series is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua serve as the directors.

Rangeen is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 25.