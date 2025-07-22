Anurag Kashyap’s new film ‘Bandar’, starring Bobby Deol, to premiere at TIFF 2025

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s new film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), starring Bobby Deol, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, set to take place from September 4 to September 14 in Canada.

Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday, Bobby wrote, “The Story that should not have been told...But is the Offical Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired from True Events is Premiering at #tiff50.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Sanya Malhotra is also expected to play a key role in the film inspired by true events. The film has a runtime of 140 minutes. The date of the premiere is yet to be announced by the makers.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay are among the other Indian films to be screened at the annual festival.

Known for directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, Ugly, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan, Anurag Kashyap recently helmed the 2023 thriller Kennedy.

Bobby, on the other hand, last appeared in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj. His upcoming projects include Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Alpha and Jana Nayagan.

Sanya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. She has the films Toaster and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline.