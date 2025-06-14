‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress Dipika Kakar back home after surgery for stage 2 liver cancer

Television actress Dipika Kakar was discharged from hospital on Friday following a surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, she said in an Instagram post.

The 38-year-old Sasural Simar Ka actress underwent a 14-hour surgery at a Mumbai hospital to remove a tumour, during which doctors also removed her gall bladder and a portion of her liver.

“11 Days of being here and now home… Free from the tumour… but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as i said before,” Dipika said in a note alongside a post-surgery picture of her.

In the photo, Deepika posed in an orange suit while being seated on a hospital bed.

Reflecting on her recent health ordeal, Dipika shared gratitude for the support she received at the hospital during the difficult time. “Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing ppl we had around… things went smooth… there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital,” she said.

Dipika also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support during her recovery. “And my biggest strength has been the love , prayers & blessings that u all have showered on me.”

“Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly & i get the strength to go thru that as well… Lots Of Love to all,” she signed off.

Dipika was found to have a “tennis ball-sized” tumour in her liver in May. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had shared details about her health scare on May 15, stating that further tests were being done to determine whether the tumour was cancerous.

Shoaib has been regularly updating fans on Dipika’s health through his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Dipika was last seen in the first season of cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef. The culinary show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and is available to stream on Sony LIV.