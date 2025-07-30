Naseeruddin Shah steps into the shoes of J.R.D. Tata in ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will portray Indian industrialist and Bharat Ratna recipient J.R.D. Tata in the upcoming biographical series Made in India – A Titan Story. The first look of Shah in character was unveiled on July 29, commemorating the 121st birth anniversary of the iconic former Tata Group chairman.

Backed by Amazon MX Player and Almighty Motion Picture, the series traces the inspiring legacy of J.R.D. Tata and his instrumental role in shaping Indian industry. Set in the 1980s, the show delves into the founding of Titan Watches and the visionary partnership between Tata and Xerxes Desai, portrayed by Jim Sarbh.

Sarbh, known for his performance in Made in Heaven, joins an ensemble cast that includes Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in key roles.

Produced by Almighty Motion Picture’s Prabhleen Sandhu and directed by Robby Grewal, the show is written by Karan Vyas. Made in India – A Titan Story is inspired by journalist Vinay Kamath’s bestselling book Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand.

As per PTI, the series aims to spotlight not just the creation of a brand, but the forging of a legacy that combined industrial foresight with national pride. A previously released announcement video gave a glimpse into the character dynamics between Shah’s J.R.D. Tata and Sarbh’s Desai, hinting at the personal and professional challenges they overcame to bring Titan to life.

Made in India – A Titan Story is set for an early 2026 premiere on Amazon MX Player.