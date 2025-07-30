Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor steal the show at India Couture Week 2025

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor made a stellar appearance on Day 7 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2025, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India.

While Sara exuded glamour in Aisha Rao’s designed lehenga, Khushi took the spotlight in a Rimzim Dadu ensemble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Metro… In Dino actress walked the runway in a stunning rose-gold lehenga featuring intricate floral embroidery and embellishments, combining pastel and metallic hues.

“A sanctuary of banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palms, reimagined through Aisha’s signature appliqué and surrealist storytelling. For the first time, romantic silhouettes blend with molten metallics, rose golds, berry tones, champagne hues designed for those unafraid of reinvention. Sharp yet soft, the collection features dreamy florals, theatrical blazers, architectural tailoring, and textures rich with memory. A love letter to the wild, and a call to live louder,” FDCI wrote alongside the pictures of Sara walking the ramp with the designer Aisha Rao.

Khushi Kapoor turned the showstopper representing the Delhi-based fashion designer Rimzim Dadu’s collection Oxynn.

The actress wore a unique two-piece design, featuring a halter-neck bralette-style blouse with a sculptural, metallic texture and a matching long skirt. She adorned her look with a stone-studded choker.

“Oxynn by Rimzim Dadu is a modern couture collection woven from memory and metal. Inspired by Gujarat’s Banjara tribes, it reimagines traditional crafts like Patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials—steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles. In deep, burnished tones, Oxynn reflects quiet strength and the nomadic spirit. Rooted, raw, and futuristic,” FDCI wrote on Instagram.

The Indian Couture Week 2025, which began on July 23 in New Delhi, will end on July 30.