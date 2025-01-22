Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer historical drama ‘Padmaavat’ to re-release this month

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 historical drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set to re-release in Indian theatres on January 24, Bhansali Productions announced on X on Wednesday.

“Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padmaavat follows Deepika’s Rani Padmavati, a Sinhalese-born Rajput queen known for her beauty. She was married to Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid in the film. However, when Ranveer’s Sultan Alauddin Khilji becomes fixated with Padmavati’s beauty, he invades Chittor and kills Ratan Singh. But, Padmavati along with other Rajput queens performs Jauhar (mass suicide by immolation) to protect her pride and honour.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles.

The music of Padmaavat is composed by Sanchit Balhara, while the songs are composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A. M. Turaz and Siddharth-Garima wrote the lyrics.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, Padmaavat earned Rs 585 crore worldwide, emerging as the third-highest grossing film of 2018.

Released theatrically on January 25, 2018, Padmaavat bagged three National Film Awards for best music direction, best male playback singer and best choreography.