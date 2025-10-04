Sania Mirza’s ex-husband Shoaib Mallik headed for third divorce? Viral video sparks buzz

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is headed for divorce from his third wife Sana Javed, as per reports.

Shoaib married Sana in Karachi on January 19, 2024, after his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent video showed Malik and Sana keeping distance. While Malik signed autographs, Sana looked away, adding fuel to the ongoing breakup buzz.

According to media reports, the couple are headed for a divorce, although neither Malik nor Sana has issued any official comment so far.

Shoaib and Sania got married in the Indian tennis player’s hometown Hyderabad in April 2010.

There were rumours since 2022 about differences between 41-year-old Shoaib and Sania. The couple eventually got divorced in early 2024. Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.

Prior to his marriage to Sania, Shoaib was married to Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years.

Malik led Pakistan to the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. His last international outing came in November 2021 against Bangladesh. In the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he turned out for Quetta Gladiators, scoring 14 runs in two innings. Across his PSL career, spanning 93 matches for four teams, Malik has tallied 2,350 runs.