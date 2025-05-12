‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ co-stars Mawra Hocane, Harshvardhan Rane trade barbs amid India-Pak tension

Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane are trading barbs on social media over the casting for a sequel to their 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam amid tension between India and Pakistan.

The conflict, which started with Rane opting out of the film’s sequel if the cast remains the same, escalated on Sunday after Hocane called Rane’s decision a “PR strategy”.

In response, Rane cited “common sense” as the reason behind his decision and called Hocane’s remarks as a “personal attack”.

“An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop. It's called WEEDING, the farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it's called common sense,” wrote Rane.

“That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity,” continued Rane, explaining why he decided not to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Hocane reprises her role in the upcoming film.

“I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as ‘cowardly’,” wrote Rane, alluding to Hocane’s recent social media post condemning Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

“So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard,” concluded Rane.

Following India’s May 7 air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, Hocane had said, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives..May Allah protect us all..may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.”

Hours later, Rane announced his exit from Sanam Teri Kasam sequel, citing the Pakistani’s actress’s alleged anti-India remark as the reason behind his decision.

“After reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a commercial failure during its original theatrical run, minted close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office upon its re-release in February this year.

Harshvardhan Rane will be next seen in Milap Zaveri’s upcoming musical drama Deewaniyat, likely to release this year.