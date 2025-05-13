Samay Raina announces comeback after ‘India’s Got Latent’ row with Unfiltered tour covering UK, Australia

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Tuesday announced his comeback with the Unfiltered comedy tour covering UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, months after the India’s Got Latent controversy.

The upcoming tour will begin in Cologne on June 5 and conclude in Sydney on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raina posted a video on Instagram, offering glimpses from his recent tour across the US and Canada, which he continued despite the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

In another Instagram story, Samay indicated that his new set will address the India’s Got Latent controversy.

The announcement sparked huge excitement, so much so that his ticketing website briefly crashed due to the surge in traffic.

The controversy around India’s Got Latent, which was hosted by Samay Raina, began when a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, making a joke on the show went viral. During the episode, the podcaster asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”.

The comment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many calling it crude and inappropriate. Police complaints were subsequently lodged against both Allahbadia and Raina, accusing them of using abusive language and making obscene remarks for online popularity and financial gain.

The controversial India’s Got Latent episode, featuring Raina, RanveerAllahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, led to multiple FIRs and complaints against all the judges.

Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on February 12.

Mukhija claimed that she had received rape and death threats online for comments she made during the show. The 23-year-old content creator recently returned to YouTube following a two-month break from the platform.