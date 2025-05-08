Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest photos, featuring Raj Nidimoru, spark relationship rumours

Actress-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest photo dump, featuring director Raj Nidimoru, has sparked relationship rumours on social media.

“It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings,” Samantha captioned her post on Instagram.

The carousel includes photos of Samantha in an ivory suit. One of the photos features her in a beige sari. Another picture features a clapstick bearing the title of her maiden production venture, Subham. Samantha also shared a photo of Raj with her pet dog Haash. Additionally, she dropped a selfie featuring the director.

While some fans are rooting for the couple, others seem not too excited about the rumoured pair.

“I can see Raj in 7th slide picture,” commented a fan, while another Instagram user wrote, “Sam ️(heart emoji) Raj”.

Samantha recently collaborated with Raj and DK on the Prime Video spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 38-year-old actress had previously joined hands with Raj for the Manoj Bajpayee-led Prime Video series The Family Man. Samantha will also star in Raj and DK’s upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Currently, Samantha is gearing up for her own production house Tralala Moving Pictures’s first project Subham, set to hit theatres on May 9. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani, with Samantha herself playing a key role.