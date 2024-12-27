Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser release postponed in wake of former PM Manmohan Singh’s demise

The release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser has been postponed to December 28 in the wake of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house announced on Friday.

The teaser for the upcoming film was previously scheduled to drop on Friday at 11.07am.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding,” production house Nadiadwala Grandson wrote on X.

On Thursday, the makers had shared the first poster of Salman Khan from Sikandar. The poster, which was released a day before Salman’s birthday, features the actor clad in a suit and wielding a spear. With a rugged look on his face, he walks ahead in anticipation of an enemy in a foggy environment.

“You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar’s birthday 🔥🔥,” the production house wrote alongside the poster.

Touted as their “most ambitious film till date”, Sikandar is slated to release in theatres on Eid 2025. The film is helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss.

Salman has collaborated with Nadiadwala on several films in the past, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Judwaa (1997) and Kick (2014). They, however, have not worked together on any films after Kick.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Last year, he had also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in a cameo role and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Pooja Hegde.

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, passed away on December 27 at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. After Congress’ win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA, Singh took the oath of office for the first time. His second term spanned from 2009 to 2014. Singh was also a key figure in India’s economic reforms in the 1990s.