Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ beats ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in advance booking

Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Sikandar, has crossed the advance booking figures of his 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the A.R. Murugadoss directorial has grossed Rs 4.05 crore (Rs 9.38 crore including blocked seats) in advance bookings for its opening day.

Sikandar, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has sold 1.38 lakh tickets for Sunday. This is higher than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had sold 1.29 lakh tickets in pre-sales and grossed Rs 3.39 crore for its opening day in April 2023.

Sikandar is set for a Sunday release, similar to Salman Khan’s last Diwali release, Tiger 3. However, it lags behind the YRF production in advance booking figures. Tiger 3, which starred Katrina Kaif alongside Salman, had registered approximately Rs 22.97 crore in pre-sales (excluding blocked seats).

Among the states, Maharashtra registered the highest pre-sales for Sikandar, totalling Rs 1.82 crore gross. Delhi follows with advance collection worth Rs 1.51 crore. Gujarat reported the third-highest pre-sales (Rs 82.22 lakh) among the states.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks Salman’s return in his fierce action hero avatar. The 59-year-old actor plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.

Slated for a March 30 release, Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles.