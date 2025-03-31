Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ fails to cross Day 1 collection of ‘Chhaava’, ‘Game Changer’

Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar failed to cross the Day 1 collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ram Charan’s Game Changer on its opening day in theatres, earning Rs 26 crore nett in India, according to latest trade reports.

Salman’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, grossed about Rs 44.50 crore nett on its opening day, almost double the Day 1 earnings of Sikandar, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar, according to Sacnilk, is the fourth biggest opener of 2025, trailing behind Ram Charan’s Game Changer (Rs 51 crore), Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 31 crore), and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 27 crore).

However, Sikandar surpassed Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which earned approximately Rs 21 crore nett in India on Day 1. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan has collected Rs 59 crore nett at the domestic box office since its March 27 release.

Among Salman’s past releases, Sikandar outperformed 2023’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 13.5 crore) and 2019’s Dabangg 3 (Rs 24.50 crore) on its first day. However, it fell slightly short of 2015’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which earned Rs 27.25 crore nett on its opening day.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced Sikandar, had previously collaborated with Salman on Kick (2014), which earned Rs 26.40 crore nett on Day 1.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar, also known as Sanjay or ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, reports of Sikandar being leaked online have been making rounds on social media. Amid a lukewarm box office response and mixed reviews, quick-commerce platform Blinkit is offering a free ticket for the film to customers placing orders worth Rs 1000 or more.

By the time this report was filed, the makers had not issued any official statement about the film’s Day 1 collection.