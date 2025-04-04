Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ continues its downward trajectory at box office in India

Continuing its downward trajectory at the box office, Eid release Sikandar registered one of the lowest single-day earnings for a Salman Khan film in the first week, collecting Rs 5.75 crore nett domestically on Thursday, according to latest trade reports.

Thursday’s collection marked a steep 41.03 per cent drop from Wednesday earnings, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

Among Salman’s last five theatrical releases, Bharat (2019) minted Rs 31 crore nett, Tiger 3 (2023) earned Rs 22.25 crore nett and Dabangg 3 (2019) collected Rs 7 crore nett on their respective first Thursdays.

Only Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Antim: The Final Truth (2021) registered lower first Thursday figures — Rs 4.5 crore nett and Rs 2.10 crore nett, respectively — than Sikandar.

The film began its theatrical run with an opening day collection of Rs 26 crore nett on Sunday, followed by Rs 29 crore nett on Day 2. The collections dropped to Rs 19.5 crore nett on Day 3, followed by Rs 9.75 crore nett on the fourth day.

Adding to the woes, the film witnessed an overall Hindi market occupancy of just 8.24 per cent on Thursday. Morning shows recorded a dismal 4.74 per cent occupancy, while afternoon screenings saw a slight improvement at 8.17 per cent. Evening shows touched 9.35 per cent, and night screenings managed only 10.68 per cent occupancy.

Sikandar has managed to cross the Rs 90-crore mark at the domestic market and pushed its global gross to Rs 158.5 crore within five days.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’, who locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.