Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ earns Rs 105.89 crore in two days, say makers

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release Sikandar crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office on its second day in theatres, makers Nadiadwala Grandson said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Nadiadwala Grandson on social media, the A.R. Murugadoss helmed actioner earned Rs 51.17 crore on Day 2 after opening with a collection of Rs 54.72 crore on March 30, the day of Eid.

The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 105.89 crore globally, the makers said.

"Eid was special, only because of your love! We're truly grateful! Watch #Sikandar in your nearest cinemas TODAY! Book your tickets NOW," Nadiadwala Grandsons wrote on X, sharing box office numbers of the film.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman as a vigilante named Sanjay aka ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

Meanwhile, reports of Sikandar being leaked online have been making rounds on social media.