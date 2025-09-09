Salman Khan starts shooting for ‘Battle of Galwan’, drops behind-the-scenes picture in army uniform

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, he said on Tuesday, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the film.

The actor shared a picture of himself dressed in military uniform. He is seen sporting a moustache and an intense gaze in the photo. A clapperboard is held up in front of him, and it partly covers his face.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer. He unveiled the first-look poster of the film in July.

The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Alongside Salman, the film stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Salman. Himesh Reshammiya is expected to score music for the film.

According to media reports, Salman has also undergone low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude. Most of the scenes are going to be shot in the terrains of Leh and Ladakh.

Salman last starred in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actioner, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

Currently, the actor is hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 19.