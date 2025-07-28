Salman Khan recalls an advice his father Salim Khan gave him

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a piece of advice his father and legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan gave him and said he regrets not knowing it before.

Salman posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on Saturday and attached a lengthy caption along. The post featured him sporting his signature Being Human t-shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering his father's words, the actor said someone can't make a person do anything if one doesn't wants to.

"Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit and then your character, don't blame anyone, no one can make you do anything that you don’t want to," he wrote in the caption.

The 59-year-old actor said he wished he had heard it earlier, but it's never too late. "My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash (I wish) I heard this earlier but never too late," he concluded.

Salman's latest work is "Sikandar", which was ,released on March 30. Directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It also featured "Pushpa: The Rise" star Rashmika Mandanna.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.