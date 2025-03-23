‘Sikandar’ trailer: Salman Khan returns in his fierce action hero avatar, romances Rashmika Mandanna

Bollywood star Salman Khan returns in his fierce action hero avatar in the adrenaline pumping trailer of his upcoming Eid release Sikandar, set to hit cinemas on March 30. The three-minute-37-second trailer was dropped at a gala launch event in Mumbai on Sunday.

The video shows Salman Khan taking down goons singlehandedly. Salman's character in the film is named Sikandar aka Sanjay, also known as Rajkot ka Raja Saab. He is a vigilante who comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. The video also offers a glimpse of his crackling chemistry with actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife in the film.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The official synopsis of the film on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.

Just hours ahead of the trailer launch on Sunday, the makers released a fresh poster for the film. The new visual highlights the star-studded ensemble, featuring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the official poster on Instagram with the caption: "Bas ab mudne ki der hai. Dil thaam ke baithiye. Just a few hours to go".

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor also hosted the recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.