Salman Khan flaunts his iconic wristlet in new ‘Sikandar’ poster dropped on Holi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan looks fierce in new Sikandar poster he dropped on Thursday to mark the festival of Holi.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming film promises Salman’s return in his action hero avatar. The poster shows Salman standing atop a car on fire as several spears surround him. The actor flaunts his iconic wristlet in the poster.

“#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par,” Salman captioned his post on Instagram.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The cast of the massy actioner also includes Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

Set to hit screens this Eid, the film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.