Monday, 13 October 2025

‘My ribs were broken’: Salman Khan hits back after ‘Sikandar’ director accuses him of arriving late for shoot

The 59-year-old actor also took a dig at Murudagoss’s latest directorial venture Madharaasi, which tanked at the box office

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.10.25, 11:22 AM
Salman Khan

Salman Khan File Picture

Salman Khan has taken a dig at Sikandar director A.R. Murugadoss for accusing the actor of arriving late on the sets, citing broken ribs as the reason for the delay.

He did not regret doing the film despite its failure at the box office, Salman said.

“I don’t regret doing any film in the recent times. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good,” Salman told comedian Ravi Gupta during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 12.

“I used to arrive on sets by 9pm and that created issues. This is what the director said but my ribs were broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6,” Salman added.

The 59-year-old actor went on to take a dig at Murudagoss’s latest directorial venture Madharaasi, which tanked at the box office.

Salman hinted that Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala tried to shift the blame for Sikandar’s commercial failure to him.

“Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala but later Sajid escaped. Then, Murugadoss also left and made a film in south," he said.

“Murudagoss has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar,” Salman continued.

Salman is currently filming for director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

