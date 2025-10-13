Are Katy Perry and former Canada PM Justin Trudeau dating? Viral photos spark buzz

Photos of former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau purportedly kissing singer Katy Perry on a yacht have gone viral, fueling dating rumours, as per US media reports.

The viral photos, the authenticity of which have not been independently verified by The Telegraph Online, show the two kissing and hugging on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photos, Katy Perry sports a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, while Justin Trudeau goes shirtless in just a pair of jeans.

A tourist who happened to be nearby recounted the scene to the Daily Mail. “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” the source said.

“I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau,” the source added.

Rumours of a romance between Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, began in July this year, after the two were spotted dining together at Le Violon, a local restaurant in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighborhood.

However, neither Katy nor Trudeau have officially confirmed their relationship status.

In July, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their separation.

According to a report by People, Perry and Bloom “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting".

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, were reportedly in a relationship since 2016. The pair split briefly in 2017 but soon got back together. Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. The news was announced by Unicef on its Instagram account. Both are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in April and is set to end in December. The tour is inspired by her 2024 album 143, which turned out to be a commercial failure.

Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Trudeau and Gregoire share three children – Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16) and Hadrien (11).