‘Pure magic’: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol win the internet with ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’ recreation after 27 years

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took the internet by storm with their recreation of the Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai hook step from Karan Johar’s 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at a recent awards ceremony.

A video shared by a fan page shows the actors twinning in black as they danced to the song, originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik for Karan Johar’s directorial debut.

“The chemistry between Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just acting — it’s pure magic that defined an era From DDLJ to K3G, no pair could ever recreate that effortless charm and emotion,” wrote an X user, sharing a video of the performance.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the unparalleled standard for on-screen couples,” posted another X user.

“My all time favourite Jodi of Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and it feels like a dream to see them performing after ages together,” wrote a third.

“Their chemistry never faded even after ages. It's timeless and still as magical as ever,” tweeted another X user.

Also starring Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh and Kajol as best friends-turned-lovers.

While Kajol recently starred in Sarzameen, Shah Rukh last appeared in Dunki. Kajol has Maharagni: Queen of Queens in the pipeline. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is currently shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is also expected to star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Shah Rukh and Kajol have collaborated on several films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).