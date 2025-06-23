Salman Khan flaunts new hairstyle ahead of ‘Galwan Valley’ shoot, fans call it ‘Sultan Ka Swag’

A day after opening up about battling aneurysm and arteriovenous (AV) malfunction, Salman Khan flaunted his new hairstyle in a photo he shared on Sunday, leaving fans gushing over his soldier look.

In the photo, Salman sports an olive green t-shirt and brown shades while posing for the lens.

Fans speculate that Salman got the new haircut for his upcoming film Galwan Valley, a war drama that explores India-China tension on the borders.

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “A true legend who continues to inspire generations, your dedication, humility and larger-the-life presence are unmatched. More power to you, Salman Bhai (sic).” Complementing his look, another fan commented, “Sultan Ka Swag.”

Recently a string of viral photos had led netizens to claim that the fitness icon of 90’s Bollywood was no longer prioritising his health. Some fans also expressed concern over Salman’s allegedly changed physique.

Salman Khan recently appeared in the third season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on June 21.

While the episode mostly kept things light, Salman opened up about his health in a surprisingly honest segment. “Pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein... aur fir bhi kaam kar rahe hain,” he said.

One of the more unusual revelations of the night came when Salman said his iconic Tere Naam hairstyle was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

According to media reports, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Galwan Valley will feature Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role, marking her first on-screen collaboration with the actor.

The film is said to have Salman portraying an Indian Army officer, with Apoorva Lakhia attached as the director.

Reports also suggest that Salman has already begun low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude. The shoot is expected to commence in July.

Salman was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna.