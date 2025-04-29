Salman Khan flaunts his ripped physique in poolside photos, ‘Tiger ready to roar again,’ say fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday flaunted his ripped physique in a set of shirtless photos clicked by the pool, making fans go gaga over his commitment to fitness.

“Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye….Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani (Here I am, my love... Now don’t be so angry, darling),” the 59-year-old actor wrote alongside the photos in a nod to the re-release of his 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Our tiger is ready to roar again, prepare yourself.” “My Inspiration Bhaijaan,” wrote another.

Recently a string of viral photos had led netizens to claim that the “fitness icon of 90’s Bollywood” was no longer prioritising his health. Some fans also expressed concern over Salman’s allegedly changed physique.

Salman Khan recently postponed his upcoming UK tour, The Bollywood Big One, in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The tour, which was to feature Salman alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, was originally scheduled for May 4 in Manchester and May 5 in London.

New dates for the The Bollywood Big One shows will be announced shortly, Salman stated.

The remastered 4K version of Salman’s 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna is currently running in cinemas.