Days after photos of ‘out-of-shape’ Salman Khan went viral, actor flaunts biceps at Mumbai event

Days after photos of an “out of shape” Salman Khan went viral, sparking concerns among fans about his fitness, new images and videos have surfaced on social media that show the Bollywood superstar flaunting his biceps in a blue Captain America T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Videos going viral on social media show Salman attending a cricket match on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness for TB patients. He was seen sitting with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, during the match.

The actor looked dapper in his clean-shaven, sleek hair look. Silver hoops added to Salman’s charm. The actor accessorised his outfit with his signature wristlet.

Another video circulating on social media shows Salman interacting with actor Suniel Shetty at the event.

In another viral video, Salman is seen sitting next to Eknath Shinde when three young girls approach him to touch his feet—a mark of respect and admiration. Touched by their gesture, Salman stood up, interacted with them and posed for pictures.

Salman's latest public appearance has fans gushing over his clean-shaven look. A social media user wrote, "Looks like bhai has become lean overnight. His hotness is back. Can't wait for Sikander". “Bhai always looking handsome,” commented another.

Recently, a string of Salman’s photos had gone viral on social media with netizens alleging that the 59-year-old actor, who was once a fitness icon, has now stopped prioritising health. “The biggest action Hero of the Bollywood,” quipped actor Kamaal R. Khan on X, while another social media user wrote, “#SikandarTeaserIt’s really disheartening to watch Salman Khan, once a fitness legend, appear so lackluster and out of shape now. Growing up in the 90s, it hits hard to see this.”

Salman is set to return in his action hero avatar in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The cast of the film also includes Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar is set to hit theatres on March 30.