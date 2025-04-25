‘Was in no state to go’: Aamir Khan missed ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ screening as he was ‘badly affected’ by Pahalgam attack

Aamir Khan could not bring himself to attend the special screening of the 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna in Mumbai, held ahead of the film’s re-release on April 25, as he was deeply affected by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, as per reports.

“I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week,” Aamir told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, expressing his grief and shock over the incident that has claimed at least 26 lives — most of them tourists.

As per news reports, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

According to eyewitnesses, terrorists asked the victims their religion before opening fire.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Salim Merchant, Hina Khan and Karan Johar, have expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon, was re-released in Indian theatres today.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the comedy drama was originally released in theatres on November 14, 1994. It follows two lazy men competing for a wealthy heiress’s attention. They become her protectors under unusual circumstances while facing a dangerous criminal.

The movie also features Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinay Sinha under the banner Vinay Pictures, the movie was penned by Rajkumar Santoshi and Dilip Shukla.

Reflecting on the film’s initial failure at the box office in 1994, Aamir said to Bollywood Hungama, “Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn't work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed.”

Aamir Khan is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.