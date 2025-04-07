Salman Khan drops remastered ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ trailer ahead of its theatrical re-release

Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared the remastered trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna, also starring Aamir Khan, ahead of its April 25 re-release.

“Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide,” Salman wrote on X alongside the trailer.

The cult comedy released in theatres on November 14, 1994. It follows two lazy men competing for a wealthy heiress’s attention. They become her protectors under unusual circumstances while facing a dangerous criminal.

The movie also features Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

“Two slackers competing for the affection of an heiress inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Vinay Sinha under the banner Vinay Pictures, the movie was penned by Rajkumar Santoshi and Dilip Shukla.

While Salman Khan’s Sikandar is currently running in cinemas, Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Binoy Gandhi’s 2024 romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.