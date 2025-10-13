Salman Khan clears the air on feud with singer Arijit Singh: ‘We are good friends now’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently opened up about the rift between him and singer Arijit Singh, confirming that the two have reconciled and will soon collaborate on the upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

On Sunday, during a candid conversation with comedian Ravi Gupta on Bigg Boss 19, Salman admitted that there had been a misunderstanding between him and Arijit Singh.

Ravi Gupta suggestively joked by saying that he was afraid to meet Salman before, since he looks like Arijit Singh.

To this, Salman laughed and said, “Arijit and I are very good friends. There has been a misunderstanding, and the misunderstanding was from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me — he sang in Tiger 3 and now he’s doing one in Galwan.”

The rift between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh dates back to 2014, when Arijit’s lighthearted response to Salman’s onstage banter during an award ceremony was reportedly taken the wrong way.

Following the incident, reports suggested that many of Arijit’s songs were dropped from Salman’s films, most notably his version of Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, were re-recorded by other singers.

In 2016, Arijit publicly apologised to Salman in a Facebook post—requesting that his song remain in Sultan—but the message was soon deleted, and Salman never addressed the matter. For years, collaboration between the two remained off the table, sparking speculation among fans.

The first sign of reconciliation came with Tiger 3 (2023), when Arijit lent his voice to Salman’s tracks, signalling the end of their long-standing feud.