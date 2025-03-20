MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Sikandar’ gets an official release date

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the actioner also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.03.25, 10:32 AM
A poster of ‘Sikandar’

A poster of ‘Sikandar’ IMDb

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner Sikandar, co-starring actress Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit theatres on March 30, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Wednesday.

“Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar. Iss baar celebration hoga triple. We’re coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid. #Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025,” wrote the makers on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The poster shows Salman wielding a spear. The actor looks fierce in his action hero avatar.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

The massy actioner was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming movie is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

