Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thama’ teaser offers glimpse of Malaika Arora’s dance number

Supernatural occurrences unfold in the woods in the first-look teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming horror-comedy film Thama, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The one-minute-49-second long video begins with the voice over of Ayushmann’s Alok asking Rashmika’s Tadaka if she could live without him for 100 years. Tadaka replies that she cannot live even for a minute.

The teaser also features a dance number by Malaika Arora.

“Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna Bloody! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide,” reads a post by Maddock Films on Instagram.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Thama also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2. Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai 2 next in the pipeline. Paresh Rawal is part of Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla.