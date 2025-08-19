Netflix thriller series ‘Dept. Q’ set to return for a second season

Scott Frank's Netflix thriller series Dept. Q, starring Matthew Goode, is set to return for a second season, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill,” Goode said in a statement to Netflix.

Based on novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen, Dept. Q follows the maverick Department Q team, headquartered in the basement of an Edinburgh police station and assigned to re-investigate cases previously deemed unsolvable.

Season 1 of the show, released in May this year, was in the Global Top Ten shows list on Netflix for six weeks.

Along with Goode’s cantankerous chief inspector Carl Morck, the crew of misfit investigators he built over the course of the first season, including Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy, are set to reprise their roles.

The production for the second season will take place once again in Edinburgh, where the first instalment was based.

“We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q,” Netflix executives Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin said in a statement. “Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2 … Edinburgh, we’re back,” they added.