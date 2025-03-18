‘Sikandar Naache’: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna win the internet with their dance moves

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna bring the house down with their electrifying steps in Sikandar Naache, a new song from A.R. Murugadoss’s upcoming action thriller Sikandar.

Released by Zee Music Company on Tuesday, the three-minute-four-second-long video offers a glimpse of Salman and Rashmika’s bond in the film. Dressed in a golden corset, Rashmika sets the dance floor on fire. Salman, on the other hand, looks dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Amit Mishra, AKASA and Siddhaant Miishhraa’s powerful vocals add to the song’s appeal. While Ahmed Khan has choreographed the music video, JAM8 has composed the song. The lyrics have been penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Shortly after the song was released, social media users took to X to praise Salman and Rashmika’s performance.

“Sikandar Naache is a true banger and @BeingSalmanKhan moves energetically. It’s MASHALLAH/Jumme ki raat/Swag se swagat all in one and the lyrics bang on,” posted a fan.

Another X user compared the song with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan (2022). “Sikandar Naache >>> Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Peppy Beats, Dance, Actor’s Look, Canvas, Celebration),” he wrote.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Set to hit theatres this Eid, the massy actioner was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.