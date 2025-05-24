‘Sikandar’ OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan-starrer actioner

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar is set to stream on Netflix from May 25. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action entertainer hit theatres on March 30 and failed to live up to expectations at the box-office.

The story follows a fearless young rebel who stands up to a ruthless web of corruption, challenging the powers that be and becoming a voice for the oppressed in a society ruled by injustice.

Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The film collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He also made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.