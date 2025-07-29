‘Saiyaara’ title track makes it to Top 10 on Billboard 200 chart, competes with KPop Demon Hunters, Blackpink

The title track for Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Monday.

This marks the first time a Hindi song has made it to the top 10 on the list.

The track vaulted from 321% to 98 million streams and 778% to 1,000 copies sold worldwide. The first entry on the survey for the song has also hit No. 1 on the India Songs chart.

Saiyaara’s title track has also made a remarkable debut on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, soaring from No. 177 to No. 4 — the third-biggest jump in the chart’s history. The song amassed 98 million streams worldwide in a single week, with an overwhelming 96.8 million of those coming from outside the US, marking a 320% surge in global streams.

This explosive rise places it just behind record-setting leaps by Official HIGE DANdism’s Subtitle and BTS’ Film Out.

Meanwhile, Golden by Huntr/x from Netflix's hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters has bounced back to No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the song has been dominating the charts for weeks, with 98.5 million streams and 8,000 copies sold worldwide as recorded between July 18 to 24. It also overtook Blackpink's comeback song Jump that fell to No. 2 in Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Last week, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The track by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami beat the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.

All the six songs from Saiyaara ranked in the top 10 on Spotify’s India Top 50 charts. Barbaad (Reprise) by Jubin Nautiyal and Shilpa Rao, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar by Sachet-Parampara and Saiyaara (Reprise) by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal are also trending in the Indian chart of Spotify.

Saiyaara has been performing well at the box office. Last week, it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India. The Mohit Suri directorial is the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, apart from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.