‘Saiyaara’ stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda are IMDb's breakout stars

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards, according to US media reports.

Variety has reported that the actors have received the honours based on their exceptional performance on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities rankings, which measures engagement from the platform’s global user base.

The recognition spotlights performers who demonstrate strong audience appeal and suggests promising career trajectories ahead.

In the Global 100 chart by IMDb, Aneet ranks at 64, while Ahaan has found a place at 75.

Reflecting on his achievement, Ahaan said, “The IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award is the first award of my acting career, and the fact that it comes directly from audiences makes it all the more special. I spent my whole childhood scouring IMDb, seeing different polls, watching the rise and fall of various movies and shows. IMDb was a portal for me to lose myself in world cinema.”

“I’m delighted that ‘Saiyaara’ and my performance in it has resonated with audiences worldwide, which has led to my winning the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. Winning an accolade that is driven by audiences makes this truly a meaningful recognition. I’m thrilled to have entertained people with a performance that has touched them. I’d like to dedicate my first award to the entire cast and crew of the film, and to Adi sir and Mohit sir for their belief in someone like me, and to my co-star Ahaan,” Aneet said in a statement.

Released on July 18, Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

The film, helmed by Mohit Suri, has been making waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. A week after its premiere, it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India. The Mohit Suri directorial is the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, apart from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

The title track for the Mohit Suri directorial debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, marking the first time a Hindi song has made it to the top 10 on the list.

Last month, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The track by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami beat the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.