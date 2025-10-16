MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday breaks the internet with new hairstyle, sparks buzz about next project

Panday will reportedly star in a Ali Abbas Zafar-directed actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 01:48 PM
Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday Instagram

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday Wednesday posted a photo of his new hairstyle, fuelling speculation surrounding his next project.

“And that’s a cut,” wrote Ahaan on Wednesday, sharing pictures of his new look on Instagram. Ahaan flaunted his cropped hair and rugged look in a leather jacket.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with many speculating that he is preparing for an Ali Abbas Zafar film. Zafar also reacted to Ahaan’s post. “Nice look Ahaan. Hmmmm,” he commented.

“Apka Next project with Ali Abbas sir 900 crore (Your next project with Ali Abbas Sir will cross Rs 900 crore),” wrote a fan. “Many many congrats for Saiyaara. It's a masterpiece️. Best of luck for your upcoming movies,” commented another.

Ahaan is reportedly gearing up for an actioner, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is currently available to stream on Netflix. The film raked in Rs 329.20 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. It has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Ahaan Panday
