BTS movies re-releasing or new documentary to hit screens? Cryptic poster has fans buzzing

A cryptic poster unveiled by BTS’s agency BigHit Music and South Korean company Hybe Label has set the internet ablaze, with fans of the K-pop boy band speculating a major announcement.

While some fans are expecting a re-release of their old films, many are predicting an all-new documentary on the lives of the seven band members.

“BTS MOVIE WEEKS 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞,” BigHit Music wrote on X Monday, sharing the poster.

In no time, the post had the internet buzzing. Some fans speculated a week-long film screening where they can watch iconic BTS films like Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018), Bring the Soul (2019), and Break the Silence (2020) in theatres once again. However, others are hoping for something entirely new.

“You're telling me BTS will release an upcoming documentary or movie with their old content in cinemas worldwide,” wrote a fan on X.

BTS Movie Weeks will be a new documentary that will focus on the individual lives of the seven members of the band, another fan speculated.

“I think BTS Movie Weeks is another documentary where they show each member's life weekly, like. week 1 is Namjoon, week 2 is Yoongi, and so on until OT7,” the fan wrote on X.

BTS documentaries, both group and solo, may hit screens soon, a fan guessed.

“What do you think this is gonna be? Like Burn The Stage, Bring The Soul, Break The Silence and Yet To Come might all return for limited screening across the world, kind of like a BTS film festival week for ARMY and then they will end the Movies Week with a new release,” another post read.

BTS dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, on Friday, marking their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

The album features live recordings of BTS's most iconic performances of various hits, including chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the singers performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after being discharged from military service.