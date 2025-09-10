‘Saiyaara’ to ‘Demon Slayer’: New films to watch on OTT and in theatres this week

Planning to watch a movie this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about the new OTT and theatrical releases of the week.

OTT RELEASES

Su From So (Kannada)

Directed by: J. P. Thuminad

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, J. P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje

Su From So is a comedy-drama marking J. P. Thuminad’s directorial debut. Set in the coastal village of Marlur in Karnataka, the story follows Ashoka, a carefree young man whose simple crush sparks rumours of him being possessed by a ghost named Sulochana, leading to a series of misadventures.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Coolie (Tamil)

Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster action drama Coolie hits the OTT space just a month after its theatrical run. Written and directed by Kanagaraj, with a background score by Anirudh, the film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. It has emerged as the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Saiyaara (Hindi)

Directed by: Mohit Suri

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneeta Padda

A creative collaboration between debutant Ahaan Panday’s ill-tempered rockstar Krissh Kapoor and Aneeta Padda’s songwriter Vaani slowly transitions into a tale of love and heartbreak in Saiyaara, a romantic drama marking the big screen comeback for director Mohit Suri. Though Krisssh and Vaani initially clash and rarely agree on anything, their constant friction gradually paves the way for a blossoming romance.

Streaming on: Netflix





The Naked Gun (English)

Directed by: Akiva Schaffer

Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston

Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Liam Neeson) uncovers a conspiracy to wipe out most of humanity as he investigates a car crash. Drebin’s trail leads him to a tech billionaire (Danny Huston), the mastermind behind this scheme. After being suspended, he teams up with crime novelist Beth Devenport (Pamela Anderson) to go undercover and expose the conspiracy.

Streaming on: Prime Video

THEATRICAL RELEASES

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle (Japanese)

Directed by: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is the first installment of a three-part cinematic adaptation of the Infinity Castle Arc. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated by ufotable, the film follows Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira as they confront Muzan Kibutsuji in his lair. The movie includes several battles, including Tanjiro battling Upper Rank Three demon Akaza, avenging the death of Fire Hashira Rengoku.

Mirai (Telugu)

Directed by: Karthik Gattamneni

Cast: Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Jagapathi Babu

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who most recently featured in blockbuster movie Hanu Man, is set to play a ‘super yoddha’ in Karthik Gattamneni fantasy-actioner Mirai. In the movie, based around King Ashoka and his nine secret scriptures, Sajja will play a warrior who excels in Karra Samu and other forms of fights.

Humans in the Loop (Hindi)

Directed by: Aranya Sahay

Cast: Sonal Madhushankar

Backed by Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo, Aranya Sahay’s directorial debut Humans in the Loop is set in Jharkhand and follows Nehma, an Oraon tribal woman whose work in AI data labelling. The film explores how technological advancement sidelines indigenous knowledge. It recently won the Grand Prix award from FIPRESCI-India.

Jugnuma (Hindi)

Directed by: Raam Reddy

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sidhu, Awan Pooko Tillot,tama Shome.

Produced by Prspctvs and presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, Jugnuma revolves around Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), who lives with his family in a Himalayan estate. His peaceful life is upended by the mysterious burning of trees in his orchard, forcing him to confront the corrupt practices of the local sherrif. The film premiered at Berlinale’s Encounters segment last year.

Kanya (Bengali)

Directed by: Rohan Sen

Cast: Priyanka Sarkar, Amrita De, Rishi Kaushik, Biswanath Basu

Rohan Sen’s relationship drama Kanya revolves around two sisters Sudipa and Sukanya, who reconnect after a decade apart when their father falls seriously ill. But the reunion opens old wounds when Sudipa learns that Sukanya is now married to Surojit, her ex-husband.

The Long Walk (English)

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk is a dystopian thriller directed by Francis Lawrence, adapted from Stephen King’s 1979 novel. Set in a totalitarian America, it follows a contest where teenage boys must keep walking at three miles per hour—or face death. As exhaustion, fear, and desperation mount, the walkers are pushed beyond human limits.