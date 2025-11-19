MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Live music, scenic streets: Aneet Padda offers a glimpse into her Paris getaway

The 25-year-old actress was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ alongside Ahaan Panday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.11.25, 01:46 PM

Actress Aneet Padda soaked in live music and wandered through the Parisian streets during her recent family getaway to the French capital, show a series of photos she shared on Tuesday. Here’s a look. 

1 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_
ADVERTISEMENT

The Saiyaara actress posed for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, all lit up, in the background.

2 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

In one of the photos, Aneet is seen capturing the city’s stunning views on her polaroid camera. 

3 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

The 25-year-old actress gorged on a burger in another photo. 

4 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet spent an evening enjoying live music in the City of Light (Ville lumière).

5 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet also posed for a quick selfie with her friends.

6 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet slayed in a white oversized jacket paired with subtle makeup during one of her outings.

7 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet was all smiles as she explored books and posed with a teddy bear.

8 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet also enjoyed a French sunset with a boat ride.

9 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet posed for the camera in a blue gown with a stunning view of the French coastline in the background.

10 10
Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

“Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there,” Aneet wrote in the caption of her post.

RELATED TOPICS

Aneet Padda Aneet Padda Paris Trip Paris Saiyaara
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE