Live music, scenic streets: Aneet Padda offers a glimpse into her Paris getaway

Actress Aneet Padda soaked in live music and wandered through the Parisian streets during her recent family getaway to the French capital, show a series of photos she shared on Tuesday. Here’s a look.
The Saiyaara actress posed for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, all lit up, in the background.
In one of the photos, Aneet is seen capturing the city’s stunning views on her polaroid camera.
The 25-year-old actress gorged on a burger in another photo.
Aneet spent an evening enjoying live music in the City of Light (Ville lumière).
Aneet also posed for a quick selfie with her friends.
Aneet slayed in a white oversized jacket paired with subtle makeup during one of her outings.
Aneet was all smiles as she explored books and posed with a teddy bear.
Aneet also enjoyed a French sunset with a boat ride.
Aneet posed for the camera in a blue gown with a stunning view of the French coastline in the background.
“Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there,” Aneet wrote in the caption of her post.