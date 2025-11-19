Live music, scenic streets: Aneet Padda offers a glimpse into her Paris getaway

Actress Aneet Padda soaked in live music and wandered through the Parisian streets during her recent family getaway to the French capital, show a series of photos she shared on Tuesday. Here’s a look.

1 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saiyaara actress posed for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, all lit up, in the background.

2 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

In one of the photos, Aneet is seen capturing the city’s stunning views on her polaroid camera.

3 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

The 25-year-old actress gorged on a burger in another photo.

4 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet spent an evening enjoying live music in the City of Light (Ville lumière).

5 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet also posed for a quick selfie with her friends.

6 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet slayed in a white oversized jacket paired with subtle makeup during one of her outings.

7 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet was all smiles as she explored books and posed with a teddy bear.

8 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet also enjoyed a French sunset with a boat ride.

9 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

Aneet posed for the camera in a blue gown with a stunning view of the French coastline in the background.

10 10 Instagram/ @aneetpadda_

“Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there,” Aneet wrote in the caption of her post.