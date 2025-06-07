MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 June 2025

Saira Banu shares throwback video of Dilip Kumar's Eid celebrations with Bollywood stars

The video also features Ashutosh Gowariker, Rishi Kapoor and Subhash Ghai and Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.06.25, 02:26 PM
Eid al-Adha

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar File Photo

Veteran actress Saira Banu took a stroll down memory lane on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Saturday. The 80-year-old actress posted a video of Dilip Kumar’s Eid celebrations with Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The video, which Banu posted on Instagram, also features Subhas Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lengthy note in the captions, Banu urged her followers to look within, let go of ego or desires, and reconnect with faith, empathy, and unity: “As the blessed days of Dhul Hijjah grace us once more, my heart reconnects with memories and reflections of what this time truly means to a devotee”.

“Eid ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is not merely a ritualistic observance, but a profound reminder of faith, humility, and the truth that we, as humans, must choose compassion… even when it’s difficult...especially when it’s difficult,” she added.

“In earlier times, the charm of our home felt different. The air would be scented with the aroma of festive delicacies, the chorus of prayers coming through the walls, and laughter shared with friends and family filling every corner,” Banu further said.

“Let us, therefore, take a moment to introspect and identify our own ‘Ismail’ be it our pride, our attachments, or our desires and strive to turn them into the pursuit of a higher purpose,” the Shagird actress added.

“May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that unite us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid ul-Adha. May your sacrifices be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts filled with peace and joy,” she signed off.

RELATED TOPICS

Saira Banu Dilip Kumar Eid Al-Adha Amitabh Bachchan Aamir Khan Shah Rukh Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Spain's Yamal vs Portugal's Ronaldo: Wunderkind meets ageless icon in first-ever showdown

'He’s a football legend. I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano. I will do my job, which is to try to win, and that’s it,' said Yamal
EAM S. Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT