Saira Banu shares throwback video of Dilip Kumar's Eid celebrations with Bollywood stars

Veteran actress Saira Banu took a stroll down memory lane on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Saturday. The 80-year-old actress posted a video of Dilip Kumar’s Eid celebrations with Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The video, which Banu posted on Instagram, also features Subhas Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lengthy note in the captions, Banu urged her followers to look within, let go of ego or desires, and reconnect with faith, empathy, and unity: “As the blessed days of Dhul Hijjah grace us once more, my heart reconnects with memories and reflections of what this time truly means to a devotee”.

“Eid ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is not merely a ritualistic observance, but a profound reminder of faith, humility, and the truth that we, as humans, must choose compassion… even when it’s difficult...especially when it’s difficult,” she added.

“In earlier times, the charm of our home felt different. The air would be scented with the aroma of festive delicacies, the chorus of prayers coming through the walls, and laughter shared with friends and family filling every corner,” Banu further said.

“Let us, therefore, take a moment to introspect and identify our own ‘Ismail’ be it our pride, our attachments, or our desires and strive to turn them into the pursuit of a higher purpose,” the Shagird actress added.

“May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that unite us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid ul-Adha. May your sacrifices be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts filled with peace and joy,” she signed off.