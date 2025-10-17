Saif Ali Khan still drives ‘patient’ Kareena Kapoor crazy, Saba Ali Khan reveals

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post where she mentioned that Saif still drives Kareena “crazy”.

Sharing a series of old and new photos of the couple, Saba wrote, “From the pics I captured THEN, while you both were dating... to the ones taken NOW, time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry n vibe. While one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai... the other is patient n... verrrry patient, at timez!!! ie Bebo (Lol.).”

Saba offered a glimpse into Saif and Kareena’s early courtship, with unseen pictures from their dating days. Saba also included family photos featuring Soha Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Saba praised Kareena for her grounded attitude, writing, “Bebo, I admire your no nonsense straight forward attitude. You’ve kept it real. Welcome to the family... again.”

“Bhai, you’ll always be my darling brother,” she said about her brother Saif.

“Here’s wishing you both, a VERY Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment... perfectly,” Saba signed off.

Saif and Kareena reportedly fell in love during the filming of Tashan in 2008 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. They are parents to Taimur Ali Khan (born 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born 2021).

Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh and has two children from that marriage — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and will next appear opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. Saif recently starred in Netflix’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins and will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar.