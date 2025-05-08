Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's 'Hum Tum' to re-release in theatres this month

"Hum Tum", the 2004 romantic comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, will return to Indian theatres for a second innings on May 16.

The announcement about the re-release of the movie was made by Khan’s team.

"Hum Tum", written and directed by Kunal Kohli, was produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. It is loosely based on the 1989 English film, "When Harry Met Sally".

It follows the love story between Karan Kapoor (Khan), a cartoonist, and Rhea Prakash (Mukerji), who cross paths on a flight. Though they don't connect at first, luck brings them together to kindle a romance.

The film received critical acclaim, especially for the performances of Khan and Mukerji, its music, and narrative, cementing its place as one of the most beloved romantic comedies in Hindi cinema.

"Hum Tum" also received several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for Khan in 2005.

